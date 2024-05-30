Closing arguments heard at sexual assault trial of former Woodstock mayor
With the Crown seeking three guilty verdicts and the defence asking for an acquittal, the closing arguments were submitted Thursday at the sexual assault trial of the former mayor of Woodstock.
Trevor Birtch, 49, seemed confident as he walked out of the London, Ont. courthouse along with his defence lawyer James Battin.
After four days of testimony and submissions, Battin told the court there is not enough evidence to convict Birtch on two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault. On the first day of the trial, Birtch pleaded not guilty.
Battin said the Crown hasn’t proven that Birtch did anything wrong with the female complainant in this case.
“There’s no evidence in this entire case that Mr. Birtch was assaultive to her,” said Battin. He added, “My friend (the Crown) is speculating drastically when it comes to the evidence in this case.”
The court has heard that alcohol played a role in their relationship. The former mayor testified that from time to time, the female would go into a fit of rage and Battin said, ”There are certain time periods when this particular couple simply didn’t get along.”
The charges stem from allegations that are said to have taken place in Oxford County and at a London hotel and spa in 2021.
In his closing submission, Crown attorney Artem Orlov said the female’s version of events makes more sense, “The accused wants you to believe he suffered constant abuse at the hands of the victim.”
Orlov added, “She would say that both were drinking… she testified that he (Birtch) was always drinking.”
On a couple of occasions, Justice Michael Carnegie would interject. At one point, he said, ”This was a combustible relationship, he (Birtch) is trying to keep it from boiling over…he’s the Mayor of Woodstock, he doesn’t want to be on the front page.”
Justice Carnegie is expected to hand down his decision on the case on Aug. 8.
