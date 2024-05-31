Girl touched inappropriately at school, police appealing for additional victims to come forward

A London man is facing sexual interference charges after allegedly touching a school-aged girl on multiple occasions at a school in the city’s north end.

According to the London Police Service, earlier this month police were made aware of a sexual assault allegation that was reported to have taken place at a school in the city’s north end.

The Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section commenced an investigation and learned a school-aged girl was inappropriately touched on more than one occasion by a man in a position of authority at the school earlier this year.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

As a result of the investigation, London police have charged 26-year-old Cody Steven Kunder, of London, with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Sexual assault

Sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age

Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are appealing to members of the public to contact them if they have any information relating to the investigation or if they had similar dealings with the accused.

The accused was released from custody and is expected to appear in London court on July 16, 2024 in relation to the charges.