Arrests made in London regarding a stolen vehicle from Windsor
An Automatic Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system assisted an officer in stopping and charging a driver in a stolen vehicle.
Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Middlesex OPP were patrolling Wellington Road in London, Ont., when they were alerted by the ALPR of a vehicle travelling with unattached licence plates.
Police then pulled the vehicle over.
Officers learned that the vehicle had been reported as stolen from the City of Windsor.
Police said all three occupants of the vehicle were arrested without incident.
A 21-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failing to properly wear seat belt.
Two 17 years olds, both from London, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
The 17-year-old driver was also charged for being unaccompanied by qualified driver as a Class G1 licence holder.
All three suspects have been released from custody with future court dates scheduled.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Pearson gold heist suspect arrested after flying into Toronto from India
Another suspect is in custody in connection with the gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport last year, police say.
Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together
Hailey and Justin Bieber are going to be parents. The couple announced the news on Thursday on Instagram, both sharing a video that showcases Hailey Bieber's growing belly.
From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
Debate on abortion rights erupts on Parliament Hill, Poilievre vows he won't legislate
A Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre would not legislate on, nor use the notwithstanding clause, on abortion, his office says, as anti-abortion protesters gather on Parliament Hill.
Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
Here are the ultraprocessed foods you most need to avoid, according to a 30-year study
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
Miss Teen USA steps down just days after Miss USA's resignation
Miss Teen USA resigned Wednesday, sending further shock waves through the pageant community just days after Miss USA said she would relinquish her crown.
B.C. man used Bobcat as 'weapon' while chasing away homeless people, judge says
A B.C. man has been convicted of assault with a weapon after using a skid-steer Bobcat to chase two homeless people from his lawn, injuring one of them in the process.
'Nobody should be getting away with murder': Grieving mother speaks out after son killed in North Preston, N.S.
A grieving mother is speaking out after her 36-year-old son was shot and killed in North Preston, N.S., Wednesday night.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.