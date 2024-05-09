Arrests made in London regarding a stolen vehicle from Windsor

An Automatic Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system assisted an officer in stopping and charging a driver in a stolen vehicle.

Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Middlesex OPP were patrolling Wellington Road in London, Ont., when they were alerted by the ALPR of a vehicle travelling with unattached licence plates.

Police then pulled the vehicle over.

Officers learned that the vehicle had been reported as stolen from the City of Windsor.

Police said all three occupants of the vehicle were arrested without incident.

A 21-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failing to properly wear seat belt.

Two 17 years olds, both from London, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The 17-year-old driver was also charged for being unaccompanied by qualified driver as a Class G1 licence holder.

All three suspects have been released from custody with future court dates scheduled.