MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A publication ban put in place at the St. Thomas courthouse on Friday continues to raise questions.

The ban was applied at a bail hearing for a suspect connected to Elgin-Middlesex-London MP Karen Vecchio.

It came just hours after the St. Thomas Police Service published a press release regarding a search of a Talbot Street apartment that saw two people arrested after firearms and $50,000 in drugs and cash were seized.

A 31-year-old man and 22-year-old woman are facing dozens of drug- and firearm-related charges in the case and the man is also facing a number of breach of probation and breach of recognizance charges.

Shortly after the bust arrests were made public, Vecchio posted a statement to Facebook indicating that one of those arrested was a family member.

CTV News has confirmed the family member is her 22-year-old daughter.

St. Thomas lawyer Lisa Gunn attempted to explain the ban late Friday night.

In a post to Facebook, she said that only the prosecutor or the accused can make the request for a ban, and that she requests a Section 517 ban if it’s available in every case in which she is involved.

She added that a ban is mandatory if requested by the accused and designed to help protect the rights of the accused to a fair hearing and trial.

She went on to say, “Accusations have been made in social media today that one of our public officials has abused their authority by making this ban happen. No request was made or could have been made by that person for the Publication Ban. Section 517 Publication Bans are routinely requested in Bail Courts across Canada.”

Vecchio has also stated in a post to social media that she did not request the ban.

It is unclear why police have removed details related to the case as only court proceedings are covered by the ban.

