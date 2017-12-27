

CTV London





Lambton OPP are searching for two Londoners allegedly using fraudulent prescriptions to try to get narcotics.

The OPP investigation dates back to the end of October when they say two people tried to pass a prescription for drugs at Petrolia Drug Store.

Police say the same couple has been trying to get medication with false prescriptions in other jurisdictions.

OPP have issued arrest warrants for 30-year-old Ashley Nickason and 21-year-old Isaiah Jolin. Both are wanted for trafficking in a narcotic.