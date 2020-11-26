LONDON, ONT -- The combination of pandemic restrictions and winter weather can perhaps feel like there is not much to do outside the household, but one tradition is not going away this year: the City’s outdoor skating rinks.

The City is preparing to open the skating rinks at Storybook Gardens, Victoria, the Rotary Rink, and Covent Garden Market next month.

While the rinks will be open there will be some new rules in effect.

“I encourage residents to lace up and enjoy the outdoor rinks, but I also ask that everyone continues to follow all of the health precautions to ensure these are safe places for all to enjoy,” said Mayor Ed Holder.

Washrooms will be available, but indoor facilities for changing and skate rentals will not be open this year.

If a rink appears crowded the public is asked to wait until space opens up to maintain safe physical distancing.

The public is reminded to remain six feet apart, and to apply sanitizer before and after skating. If you feel unwell, do not go skating.

The skating trail at Storybook Gardens will open on Saturday Dec. 5, as will the rink at Victoria Park.

The Rotary Rink and Covent Garden Market will open on Dec. 12.

Opening dates are subject to change based on the weather.

For admission fees and time slots for Storybook Gardens follow this link.