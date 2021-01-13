LONDON ONT. -- Justice Helen Rady sentenced William Dwayne McDonald (30) and Thomas Lako (29) in the senseless murder of Jonathan Zak in May 2012.

Through zoom today, Justice Rady ruled that McDonald who was convicted of second-degree murder, must serve at least 25 years before being eligible for parole.

McDonald has already been sentenced in the murder trial of his former friend Emmanuel Awai. Today’s sentence is consecutive to that, meaning, he will not be eligible for parole until he is in his late 70’s.

Before handing down her sentence, Justice Rady said “Mr. McDonald, is in my view, totally committed to a criminal lifestyle.”

Thomas Lako must serve 12 years before being eligible for parole, he was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Zak.