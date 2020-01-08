LONDON, ONT -- The sentencing for the two men convicted in the death of Jonathan Zak, 29, has been put off until next month.

In October, William Dwayne McDonald was convicted of second-degree murder and co-accused Thomas Lako was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death.

Zak was walking home along a footpath in northeast London in May 2012 when he was confronted by the two men and killed.

The matter has now been put over to Assignment Court on Feb. 11 to set a new date for the sentencing hearing.

McDonald is expected back in court later on Jan. 23 for his sentencing hearing in connection with the shooting death of Emmanuel Awai, 26 in Dec.2016.

He was also found guilty of second-degree murder in that case.