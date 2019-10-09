LONDON, Ont. - A London jury heard more details Wednesday surrounding the shooting death of Jonathan Zak.

Pathologist Michael Shrum testified that the 29-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the chest and that his death would have been almost immediate.

The jury also heard that a toxicology examination showed he had no drugs or alcohol in his system as he walked home from a friend's house after a night of playing board games in May 2012.

Zak was found dead on May 31, 2012 after emergency services received a call about a man in medical distress near a footpath that runs through Northeast Park near Boullee Street and Victoria Street.

William Dwayne McDonald is charged with second degree murder in Zak’s death and Thomas Lako is charged with manslaughter. Both have pleaded not guilty.