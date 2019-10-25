LONDON, Ont. - A jury has returned guilty verdicts for two men involved in the shooting death of a London man seven years ago.

After three and a half hours of deliberating Friday, the jury has found William Dwayne McDonald guilty of second-degree murder and Thomas Lako guilty of manslaugher.

Zak, 29, was found dead on May 31, 2012 after emergency services received a call about a man in medical distress near a footpath that runs through Northeast Park near Boullee Street and Victoria Street.

Zak was shot to death and the Crown said it was a robbery gone awry and that Zak was an innocent man in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Many of the Crown witnesses at the trial were reluctant to testify and jurors were told it will be hard to sort out the lies and perjury.

Lako’s lawyer George Grant also told the jury many of the witnesses were unreliable due to drug and alcohol consumption.