'Landing place for young people': New Community Youth Hub unveiled at London Health Sciences Center

Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU) has unveiled the new location for its Community Youth Hubs.

Located at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC)'s Victoria Hospital, LHSC says the hub that is set to open Nov. 25, will offer vital support, resources and care to young Londoners living without housing.

"This is the landing place for young people, coming in from homelessness, particularly those that are highest acuity," explains Chief Executive Officer of Youth Opportunities Unlimited, Steve Cordes.

"So, someone will actually come straight in here, they may be referred by the emergency department, they may be referred by community partner London Cares, an outreach service that would bring them down here or other support staff at YOU."

According to Cordes, the Community Youth Hub offers 15 beds and serves as a secure, supportive environment where youth ages 16 to 24 can stabilize, access health care, and connect with wraparound services as they transition toward stable housing.

The city says this is a key component of London’s Health and Homelessness Whole of Community System Response.

"There's a perception out there that there was a $25 million check written to the city, and no one knows what we've done. You know, this is a community driven fundraising campaign that is controlled by the community but is held by the London Community Foundation and is doing transformative work in partnership with the city and community partners like you see here today," explained Mayor Josh Morgan.

Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU) JAS unveiled the new location for its Community Youth Hubs. Nov. 18, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)The Health and Homelessness Fund for Change supported YOU’s Community Youth Hub with $3 million towards the cost of refurbishing the building to serve the needs of youth.

Spearheaded by a transformative $25-million commitment from a London family, who wishes to remain anonymous, with additional support from Londoners, the Fund for Change is administered by London Community Foundation in partnership with the donor family.

According to the City of London, youth currently make up 26 per cent of the homeless population in London and Middlesex, highlighting the critical need for targeted support.

Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU) JAS unveiled the new location for its Community Youth Hubs. Nov. 18, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)Those living without housing, including youth, are more likely to frequently visit the emergency department (ED) or need hospitalization.

"We see about 1,642, homeless individuals, and that accounted for about 7,100 ED visits, of that 1,642, about 280 are people 24 and under of age," continued Nash Syed, vice president of Children’s Hospital and Women’s Care at LHSC. "So, people say, ‘well, what's the true impact?’ Well, the true impact is if we can get to people sooner, it's not just reducing the visits or the inpatient stays or the clinic visits — it's allowing access to care sooner in the right place that will make people feel healthier."

The hub has been offering services at a temporary location while renovations were underway at the LHSC location.