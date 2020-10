LONDON, ONT. -- Strap on those skates, public skating begins in select city arenas as of Nov. 9.

Indoor public skating will be available at the following arenas:

Argyle Arena

Bostwick Arena

Carling Arena

Earl Nichols Arena

Kinsmen Arena

Lambeth Arena

Medway Arena

Stronach Arena

Due to the current pandemic, skating programs have been modified to include physical distancing and group size restrictions.

Beginning Monday at 8:30 a.m., schedules will be posted online.

Registration can be done online through the City of London's website, or in person at their office between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the office closed from noon until 1 p.m.

There will be a limit of 12 skaters on each rink, so there are limited spots available. Early registration is therefore encouraged.

Mask and face coverings are not required while on the ice, but they must be worn throughout the building. Both skaters and spectators must maintain two meters of distance apart from anyone outside of their household.

While dressing rooms will be open 15 minutes prior to skate time, skaters are encouraged to arrive dressed to skate.

Player benches are restricted to skaters only with distancing rules in affect.

Fore more information, visit the City of London's website.