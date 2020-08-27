MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The City of London says it is starting to get some recreation facilities and arenas ready for fall programs, with the first group expected to open on Sept. 28.

The reopenings mean sports like hockey, ringette, figure skating and other groups will be able to rent ice time. All will be required to follow Ontario's return to play guidelines.

In late October, public skating and learn-to-skate lessons will be offered at the arenas.

Free, structured, pre-registered modified programming like fitness classes, art classes and sports programs, are expected to resume at some locations in late October.

Details on what's available will be posted on the city website and social pages starting Sept. 21 and people can register a week in advance.

Aquatics program schedules will be listed starting Aug. 28 with registration starting Sept. 2 at 8:30 a.m.

The facilities opening Sept. 28 include:

Carling Arena

Lambeth Arena (community centre will open on Oct. 19)

Argyle Arena

Earl Nichols Arena

Then on Oct. 5:

Kiwanis Seniors Centre

North London Optimist Community Centre

Byron Community Centre

South London Community Centre

And on Oct. 10:

Stronach Arena (community centre will open on Oct. 19)

Kinsmen Arena (community centre will open on Oct. 19)

Medway Arena (community centre will open on Oct. 19)

Bostwick Arena

Private indoor rentals at all recreation facilities will not be accepted for September or October, though special event walks and runs will be allowed starting Sept. 19

Modifications are being made to programs to comply with gathering limitations due to COVID-19 and physical distancing.

Enhanced cleaning protocols and screening measures are also being implemented. Masks or face coverings are mandatory except while swimming or exercising.