MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The City of London and the N’Amerind Friendship Centre are part of a select group of municipalities and friendship centres that have moved to work toward reconciliation.

The Declaration of Mutual Commitment and Friendship was signed by the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres (OFIFC) and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) on Wednesday.

The agreement is meant to highlight work being done to improve the quality of life of Indigenous people, who are increasingly living in urban and rural communities.

In fact, in Ontario the number of First Nations people living off-reserve has risen to 85 per cent.

OFIFC President Jennifer Dockstader said in a statement that friendship centres and municipalities, “are both uniquely positioned to improve well-being by working to reduce inequality, discrimination, stigma and racism and by investing in improving social determinants of health.”

The new declaration is designed to help municipal governments and friendship centres build relationships and collaborate to improve supports and services for Indigenous people in the community.

In addition to the agreement between N’Amerind and the City of London, the declaration has also been signed between:

Town of Fort Erie, the Region of Niagara and the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre

Town of Sioux Lookout and the Nishnawbe-Gamik Friendship Centre

Town of Cochrane and the Ininew Friendship Centre

City of Sault Ste. Marie and the Indian Friendship Centre

City of Hamilton and the Hamilton Regional Indian Centre

Several more partners are in the process of discussing a local declaration.

Friendship centres have been present in Ontario municipalities for over 50 years, and work toward community development, social cohesion and improving quality of life.

Jamie McGarvey, AMO president, says the declaration strengthens the partnerships between the organizations and hopes it will encourage collaboration.

He says the AMO supports “opportunities to build relationships and improve community supports and services. AMO is here to advance this work…We are thankful for these efforts in strengthening communities across Ontario and we are committed to the relationship we will continue to build together.”

Both groups hope the declaration becomes a framework to build relationships between urban Indigenous communities and municipalities.