Death investigation causes delays at Woodstock Via station
A Via Rail employee climbs aboard a locomotive at the train station in Ottawa on December 3, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 9:23AM EDT
A sudden death investigation at the Woodstock Via Rail station has resulted in the delays of three trains.
Police say there is no threat to public safety and no foul play is suspected.
An unresponsive male was reported on the tracks around 6 a.m.
As a result trains 82, 70, and 71 were delayed.
Police remain on scene as they continue to investigate.