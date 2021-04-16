Advertisement
Grey-Bruce OPP searching for suspect wanted in multiple robberies and carjackings
Published Friday, April 16, 2021 7:01PM EDT
Carjacking and robbery suspect Nelson Toste (OPP)
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- Grey-Bruce OPP are alerting the public following multiple robberies and carjackings Friday.
They say Nelson Toste, 40, was last seen near Markdale, Ont. driving a stolen blue Ford F150 with license plate BD58480.
Police say he is dangerous and members of the public should not approach him.
Call 9-1-1 immediately if he is seen.