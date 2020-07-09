LONDON, ONT -- London fire crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire within a southeast London deli Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the plaza at 1086 Commissioners Rd. East around 7 a.m. after smoke was reported in one of the businesses.

Photos from the scene shared by the London Fire Department show fire crews going into the Slavyanka Deli located at the plaza.

Smoke can also be seen coming from the deli in the photos.

No injuries have been reported, however the fire is estimated to have caused between $250,000 to $300,000 in damages to both the deli and the plaza.

Police and a fire investigator have been called to the scene and are investigating the fire.

There is no word yet if the fire is considered suspicious.

With reporting from CTV's Sean Irvine.