Former Knights player files $20 million lawsuit against ex-representation

Former London Knights player, Alex Formenton, has filed a lawsuit against his ex-representation.

The lawsuit is for $20 million, accusing his former agent and the Newport Sports Management Agency of breaching contract and fiduciary duty, costing him to lose income during the last two NHL seasons.

Formenton is one of five former World Junior hockey players accused of sexually assaulting a woman in London in 2018.

None of the suit’s accusations have been tested in court.