London man arrested in Niagara-area child abuse investigation, police seek more victims
A London man has been arrested and charged as part of a child abuse investigation in the Niagara Region.
Since August 2023, detectives from the Niagara Regional Police Service have been investigating an allegation of sexual assault by a man against a 15-year-old girl.
According to police, the victim met a man on the internet who used Snapchat under the names 'jack,ishere' and 'jack.ou' — the man befriended the victim and arranged to meet her in person to give her cannabis.
In August 2023, police said the victim met the suspect in Welland after he went to Niagara and the girl was assaulted in a dark four-door sedan the suspect was driving.
Saad Jalal Ismail Aldakhi, 25, is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
While police continue to investigate, it's believed there may be more victims in the Niagara, Toronto and Greater Toronto Area.
