Goderich boardwalk to be renamed later this month

The John C. Grace boardwalk will officially be unveiled on November 23rd.

Goderich will rename their iconic shoreline boardwalk in honour of their late mayor, who passed away in a boating accident in August of 2022.

Grace served as Goderich’s Mayor from 2018 until his passing. Previous to that, he served on Goderich’s council for 17 years and was instrumental in rebuilding Goderich’s boardwalk after it was severely damaged during a storm in 2018.

He famously put in the last screw for the new boardwalk in November 2021.

The plaque unveiling for the John C. Grace boardwalk will happen on the boardwalk, behind Goderich water treatment plant, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Former Goderich Mayor John Grace. (Source: Town of Goderich)