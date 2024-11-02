LONDON
London

    • OPP calling for witnesses in assault investigation

    OPP cruiser (CTV News) OPP cruiser (CTV News)
    Share

    The South Bruce OPP are calling for witnesses in an assault investigation in Walkerton.

    On Oct. 30 just before noon, police were called to an assault in the area of Yonge Street South and Third Street.

    Police are asking anyone in the area on Oct. 30 between 11:40 a.m. and 11:56 a.m. to contact them with any information. That can include dashcam footage as well.

    The South Bruce OPP can be reached at 1-888-310-1122. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The impact of Trump's lies in Springfield, Ohio

    Springfield, Ohio was once a manufacturing hub. Now, people know it for Trump's comments at September's presidential debate, when he famously - and falsely - told an audience of 67 million people that Haitians eat their pets, echoing claims that had circulated on social media.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News