OPP calling for witnesses in assault investigation
The South Bruce OPP are calling for witnesses in an assault investigation in Walkerton.
On Oct. 30 just before noon, police were called to an assault in the area of Yonge Street South and Third Street.
Police are asking anyone in the area on Oct. 30 between 11:40 a.m. and 11:56 a.m. to contact them with any information. That can include dashcam footage as well.
The South Bruce OPP can be reached at 1-888-310-1122. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
