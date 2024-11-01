Family dog dies in townhouse fire

Fire crews responded to a Jalna Boulevard townhouse around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The platoon chief said a fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived and no people were inside.

The family who lived there later returned home in the midst of the firefight.

“There was smoke showing and heavy fire conditions in the unit. They immediately went into an offensive strategy and attacked the fire. They were able to conduct search and rescue operations on the upper levels and made sure it was all clear. Then they had to knock the fire down on the main level before they could get in and search that area. And unfortunately, a dog perished in the fire,” said Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland.

According to Loveland, the stove was left turned on with several items atop it, including an air fryer.

Loveland said the unit was destroyed. At this time there’s been no estimate on the value of the damage.

A fire destroyed a townhouse at 1470 Jalna Boulevard on Friday, November 1, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)