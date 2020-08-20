LONDON, ONT. -- The City of London is extending two-hour free parking in the downtown core through September.

The pilot project is a move designed to help merchants cope through the pandemic.

This applies to all municipal on-street parking meters and municipal lots in the downtown core and Old East Village until Sept. 30.

"In less than two months, hundreds of Londoners have taken advantage of free parking to support local businesses and enjoy our city’s core,” says Mayor Ed Holder in a news release.

“In a time when supporting local matters most, we made the decision to extend this initiative until the end of September based on the success of the campaign thus far.”

Motorists need to use the promotional code ‘B2B20’ on the HonkMobile app.