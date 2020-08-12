LONDON, ONT. -- A Core Area Construction dollars Program has been launched to thank customers for supporting businesses during construction season.

Londoners visiting Downtown and Old East Village can receive 'Construction Dollars', which are $5.00, $10.00, and $20.00 coupons that can be used at participating businesses in the area.

"COVID-19 has put pressure on all London businesses," said Jim Yanchula, Manager of Downtown Projects and Business Relations. “This program is designed to give people an added reason to visit the businesses that are in the heart of our city.”

The program helps the ongoing support for local business that re-opened after being closed due to the pandemic. With help from Back to Business through the City, free parking and temporary shared spaces were also made available.

"Construction Dollars are another great reason to eat, shop and play in Old East Village. There has never been a more important time to support OEV’s entrepreneurs," said Old East Village BIA Manager Jen Pastorius.

Funded through the city's core Area Action Plan, the four-year pilot program supports the core and generates new growth and investment.

Orange Construction Dollars signs in windows of participating businesses allow customers to know they accept the coupons. Those interested can visit Downtown London and Old East Village for a full list of participating businesses.