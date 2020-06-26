LONDON, ONT. -- The Hyde Park Business Improvement Association has launched their new website, Shop Hyde Park in uptown London to encourage online shopping.

The site encourages Londoners to shop and support local while abiding by guidelines due to COVID-19.

Shop Hyde Park links over 150 businesses in the area, including all the information a shopper needs to shop virtually.

Shoppers can purchase gift cards from their favourite local businesses with the Hyde Park BIA's E-Gift Card Program in order to help retain employees, and cover expenses.

As London businesses enter phase two of the pandemic recovery, and an expectation of a second way in the fall, the website hopes to help support local and help businesses service.