LONDON, ONT -- As one of the regions selected for phase two of Ontario’s reopening plan, today marks the day several types of businesses can get back to work in London.

Salons, places of worship, patios at bars and restaurants, and malls all have the greenlight to open up today, but just because they can doesn’t mean everyone is.

The London Diocese released a statement earlier this week that they will be taking their time before reopening their churched to ensure they can do so safely.

Subsequently the City of London is opening splash pads Friday but pools are not yet opening despite being allowed to do so under phase two.

The province is also upping the number if people allowed to gather in social situations to 10 from five, though physical distancing must be maintained.

Here is a list of businesses and services allowed to start back up in the region:

Places of worship can open with physical distancing in place, and attendance limited to no more than 30 per cent of the building’s capacity;

Outdoor dine-in services at restaurants, bars and other establishments, including patios, curbside, parking lots and adjacent properties;

Select personal and personal care services with the proper health and safety measures in place, including tattoo parlours, barber shops, hair salons and beauty salons;

Shopping malls under existing restrictions, including food services reopening for take-out and outdoor dining only;

Tour and guide services, such as bike and walking, bus and boat tours, as well as tasting and tours for wineries, breweries and distilleries;

Water recreational facilities such as outdoor splash pads and wading pools, and all swimming pools;

Beach access and additional camping at Ontario Parks;

Camping at private campgrounds;

Outdoor-only recreational facilities and training for outdoor team sports, with limits to enable physical distancing;

Drive-in and drive-through venues for theatres, concerts, animal attractions and cultural appreciation, such as art installations;

Film and television production activities enable physical distancing; and

Weddings and funerals, with limits on social gatherings to 10 people.

In addition to this list the province also announced that childcare centres would be allowed to reopen as well.

With files from CTV's Amanda Taccone.