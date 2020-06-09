LONDON, ONT -- The Diocese of London says it is beginning the process of reopening its church’s doors but that there is no set date as of yet.

The province of Ontario is allowing churches to reopen at 30 per cent capacity beginning this Friday.

This also applies to the Windsor region despite being left out of the province’s regional approach to stage two of reopening.

In a letter Bishop Ronald Fabbro said the Diocese will need time to make sure their communities can worship safely.

Fabbro indicated that a detailed plan to reopen is being finalized.

“Many things need to be put in place before we can reopen, including adjusting church seating plans, and training clergy, lay ministers, staff and volunteers in how to be safe and keep our communities safe,” wrote Fabbro.

He also took the time to thank parishioners for their patience during this time.

Churches will continue to livestream masses wherever possible due to the restrictions on numbers inside the buildings.