LONDON, ONT. -- In a move to help protect against the spread of COVID-19, Bishop Ronald Fabbro announced Tuesday that churches in the London Diocese will remain closed until the end of June.

All other events scheduled for the summer are also cancelled.

This includes parish dinners, picnics, yard sales, as well as religious festivals and pilgrimages.

In a statement, Bishop Fabbro said if the province's emergency orders are lifted before the end of June the Diocese will adjust accordingly.

"We continue to pray for an end to the pandemic, for all who suffer illness, for those who care for them and provide essential services, for those who have died and for those who have lost loved ones," said Bishop Fabbro.