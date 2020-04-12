LONDON, ONT. -- Londoners weren't able to head to church Sunday to celebrate Easter, but the Diocese of London gave its members a special service online.

Bishop Ronald Fabbro told CTV News last week that not being able to gather was 'painful for his people'.

On Sunday, he went to the internet to do his service.

"I am here at St. Peters Cathedral Basicalla," said Fabbro at the beginning of the video.

"The cathedral is empty, but you are joining me electronically. I want to wish you all my warmest greetings and welcome you to this Easter Sunday Mass."

In the empty church, Fabbro and Cathryn Hall, the pastoral minister of St. Peter's Cathedral welcomed those watching online. They did a 47-minute service and posted it to YouTube early Sunday afternoon.

At the end of the video, Fabbro expressed gratitude to those involved in being able to present the Mass.

"I would like to thank you for joining us," Fabbro added.

"A lot of work went into the preparation of this Mass. The cathedral staff worked hard to prepare these liturgies, and our technicians who presented this liturgy to all of you."

The entire service can be found here.