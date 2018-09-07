Featured
Morning fire in Pond Mills
Pond Mills Fire
CTV London
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 9:49AM EDT
The cause of a fire in Pond Mills is under investigation Friday.
Fire crews were called to a condo complex at Pond Mills Road and Banbury Road around 9 a.m. Friday after neighbours reported seeing smoke and flames within a unit.
Once on scene crews were able to quickly put out a small fire within the unit.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A damage estimate has not been released.