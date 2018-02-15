Featured
Adelaide Street home raid turns up $14,000 in drugs
CTV London
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 11:23AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 15, 2018 11:25AM EST
London police seized $14,000 worth of drugs from a residence on Adelaide Street North.
Police raided the home Wednesday and seized:
• 29.5 grams of suspected Fentanyl powder, value $11,800
• 30 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, value $3000
• Digital weigh scales
• Approximately $3,000 in cash
A 38-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, both of London, are jointly charged with the following:
• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking x 2
• Fail to comply with recognizance.