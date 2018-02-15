

CTV London





London police seized $14,000 worth of drugs from a residence on Adelaide Street North.

Police raided the home Wednesday and seized:

• 29.5 grams of suspected Fentanyl powder, value $11,800

• 30 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, value $3000

• Digital weigh scales

• Approximately $3,000 in cash

A 38-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, both of London, are jointly charged with the following:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking x 2

• Fail to comply with recognizance.