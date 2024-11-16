Easton Cowan holds point streak to 50 games, London Knights secure victory over Sting
Easton Cowan was the star of the ice last night, bringing home two goals to secure the London Knights victory over the Sarnia Sting.
Those goals brought his point streak to 50-consecutive games.
The Knights held on for a 5-3 win over the Sting.
They're back in action this afternoon, on the road in Guelph.
