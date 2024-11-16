Using the web to support people through their diabetes diagnosis

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and St. Joseph’s Healthcare in London Ont. is shining a light on people that are finding a community of support in digital spaces.

Kristin Busche was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes five decades ago, now she dedicates her time to helping other people coming to terms with their diagnosis.

“I'll help somebody 24/7. If it means staying up until 4 am with a parent, I'll do it, no problem. Or for somebody older who just doesn't understand tech? No problem,” said the 57-year-old.

The landscape of diabetes treatment and technology has been completely upended throughout Busche’s lifetime.

Kristin Busche is seen in this undated photo from around the time of her diagnosis (Source: St. Joseph's Healthcare, London)

After starting on her first continuous glucose monitor, Busche said she unlocked a whole new community of support online – the diabetes online community spread across social media platforms and forums has provided her the opportunity to find and provide support to others.

Busche found answers in a Facebook group that hosts more than 5,500 Canadian users – and now, she helps to moderate it.

Every year, St. Joseph’s Health Care London and Novo Nordisk Canada Ind. Recognize patients with insulin dependent diabetes that have reached 50 years since their diagnosis with the Diabetes Half Century Awards.

Busche is one of ten recipients of this year’s award.

“Being able to help others now, it almost feels like my calling,” Busche said.