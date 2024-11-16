Using the web to support people through their diabetes diagnosis
November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and St. Joseph’s Healthcare in London Ont. is shining a light on people that are finding a community of support in digital spaces.
Kristin Busche was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes five decades ago, now she dedicates her time to helping other people coming to terms with their diagnosis.
“I'll help somebody 24/7. If it means staying up until 4 am with a parent, I'll do it, no problem. Or for somebody older who just doesn't understand tech? No problem,” said the 57-year-old.
The landscape of diabetes treatment and technology has been completely upended throughout Busche’s lifetime.
Kristin Busche is seen in this undated photo from around the time of her diagnosis (Source: St. Joseph's Healthcare, London)
After starting on her first continuous glucose monitor, Busche said she unlocked a whole new community of support online – the diabetes online community spread across social media platforms and forums has provided her the opportunity to find and provide support to others.
Busche found answers in a Facebook group that hosts more than 5,500 Canadian users – and now, she helps to moderate it.
Every year, St. Joseph’s Health Care London and Novo Nordisk Canada Ind. Recognize patients with insulin dependent diabetes that have reached 50 years since their diagnosis with the Diabetes Half Century Awards.
Busche is one of ten recipients of this year’s award.
“Being able to help others now, it almost feels like my calling,” Busche said.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates 'It's a bad look': Calls grow to restrict high-tech car theft devices in wake of W5 investigation
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We're not the bad boy': Charity pushes back on claims made by 101-year-old widow in $40M will dispute
Centenarian Mary McEachern says she knew what her husband wanted when he died. The problem is, his will says otherwise.
In Pictures Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as the hits don't match the hype
The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell, and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
Montreal city councillors table motion to declare state of emergency on homelessness
A pair of independent Montreal city councillors have tabled a motion to get the city to declare a state of emergency on homelessness next week.
WestJet passengers can submit claims now in $12.5M class-action case over baggage fees
Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million.
Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources
David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.
U.S. health officials report first case of new form of mpox in a traveler
Health officials said Saturday they have confirmed the first U.S. case of a new form of mpox that was first seen in eastern Congo.
King Arthur left an ancient trail across Britain. Experts say it offers clues about the truth behind the myth
King Arthur, a figure so imbued with beauty and potential that even across the pond, JFK's presidency was referred to as Camelot — Arthur’s mythical court. But was there a real man behind the myth? Or is he just our platonic ideal of a hero — a respectful king, in today's parlance?
Turtle plush toys recalled due to choking hazard: Health Canada
Health Canada announced a consumer product recall this week for a plush children’s toy, due to a potential choking hazard from the eyes of the toy detaching.
Canadians support bike infrastructure, just not the road: study
A new Nanos Research study reveals that a majority of Canadians support spending tax dollars on building bicycle infrastructure off the road, but that bike lanes on roads worsen traffic flow.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.