Walk of Champions surpasses $1 million raised for multiple myeloma research

More than $1 million has been raised for multiple myeloma research by the London community since 2009.

Growing from a small community led initiative to a major fundraiser, the The Walk of Champions began with a modest $12,000 raised.

“Raising money for myeloma research is crucial,” said Lisa Bowden, on behalf of the Walk of Champions Planning Committee. “It directly supports clinical trials that benefit patients here in London and across the country.”

Myeloma is a blood cancer that begins in bone marrow – there is currently no cure, but treatments can slow it’s spread, and alleviate symptoms.

“Funding from the Walk of Champions is vital to advancing myeloma research,” said Dr. Martha Louzada, Medical Lead of Hematology Research. “It enables us to explore new therapeutic strategies tailored to our patients, improving outcomes and quality of life for those living with this challenging disease.”

The years of fundraising have resulted in increasing understanding of the disease, however there is much work to be done.

“Raising $1 million is a testament to the incredible generosity and dedication of our community,” said John MacFarlane, President and CEO of London Health Sciences Foundation .

He credits the funds raised to the community’s passion and involvement, “This achievement is not just about numbers—it’s about giving hope to myeloma patients and their families, and advancing a future where cancer is not the end of the story, but the beginning of a new chapter.”

The most recent installation of the Walk of Champions took place on September 8, 2024.