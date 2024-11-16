LTC secures $50 million in funding to expand services

More than $50 million is on the way to help London Transit Commission (LTC) enhance and expand its services.

That’s slicing out to $5.1 million per year, for the next 10 years from the Canada Public Transit Fund, supporting long-term capital transit needs in London.

Capital transit needs could include the expansion of existing routes, creation of new ones, or purchasing new vehicles.

MP for London North Centre Peter Fragiskatos said that the funding was anticipated, as it will help LTC meet the demands of the fast-growing city. “We've said to cities like London that we are here to ensure that that long term funding need is addressed. We've never had a situation before where funding is provided over a decade and London has secured that now.”

London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos, November 15, 2024 (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

According to LTC’s 2023 report, that funding is sorely needed – it states that in 2023 “ridership demand continued to outpace the service growth.”

In 2022, LTC reported 13.4 million rides.