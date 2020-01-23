LONDON, ONT -- It took Owen Sound Police all of two and half hours to track down and arrest a suspect in an armed robbery at a downtown bank.

Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday a man entered a downtown bank with his face concealed by bandana, glasses, and a hood.

The suspect was armed with a knife and demanded cash. He was able to flee with an undisclosed about of money.

Through a quick investigation police were able to identify a 34-uear-old man as the possible suspect.

Around 2 p.m. he was tracked down and arrest on 2nd Avenue East.

Police say the suspect was found with cash and items matching the description of those used in the robbery.

The suspect is facing several charges in connection with the robbery. No one was reported injured.