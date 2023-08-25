Advertisement
Car fire spreads to garage in London
Published Friday, August 25, 2023 8:22AM EDT
Damage is estimated at $75,000 after a vehicle fire spread to the garage of a home on Aug. 24, 2023. (Source: London fire/Twitter)
Damage is estimated at $75,000 after a vehicle fire spread to a home in London.
Crews responded to the home on Brandy Lane Court around 4 p.m. on Thursday with smoke and flames showing.
According to London fire, a quick attack prevented the fire from getting further into the garage and extending into the home.