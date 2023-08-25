Ball Python found on Bruce County trail
Hikers on the Biener Trail had a surprising encounter Thursday when they found a Ball Python snake.
The snake was captured by park Warden Rye Witter, with the help of by-law officers and the Town of Saugeen Shores employees.
They’ve temporarily names the snake “Kevin” as they search for its owner.
If you know who owns this snake, please contact the Saugeen Shores Police Service.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges
Former U.S. President Donald Trump surrendered Thursday on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a brisk 20-minute booking that yielded a historic first: a mug shot of a U.S. ex-president.
Mugshot released after Donald Trump surrenders on Georgia 2020 election charges
The mugshot of former U.S. president Donald Trump has been released after he surrendered himself to authorities in Georgia on charges alleging he acted in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
Grab a tissue while you can: Kleenex tissues to be discontinued in Canada
Kimberly-Clark is discontinuing its consumer facial tissue business in Canada, citing 'unique complexities.'
Fear, falsehoods and conspiracy theories ignite amid Canada's wildfires
Canada's current wildfire season is devastating evidence of the effects of climate change, scientists say, but for some conspiracy theorists, the thousands of square kilometres of burnt ground isn't enough to convince them.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Donald Trump surrenders in Georgia, Kleenex leaves the Canadian market, and the Spanish soccer federation president refuses to resign over kissing a player on the lips without her consent.
B.C. lifting final wildfire-related travel restriction
A ban on booking vacation accommodations in West Kelowna will be rescinded at midnight, officially ending an emergency order issued by the B.C. government restricting travel to wildfire-ravaged areas.
International student in Toronto speaks out on 'nasty' housing conditions
A Toronto-based international student is speaking out about the crowded and uncomfortable living conditions he’s been enduring for months in a Scarborough bungalow. A situation, now part of a city investigation.
'I won't resign': Spanish soccer president reacts to uproar over kissing player on lips
The president of the Spanish soccer federation faces an emergency meeting of its general assembly on Friday amid media reports that he will hand in his resignation following an uproar for kissing a Women's World Cup champion.
U.K. police are investigating the deaths of 88 people linked to Canadian self-harm websites
British police said Friday they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly offering lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm.
Kitchener
-
Sloka testifies to allegations of inappropriate breast and skin exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients has now individually addressed 49 of the 50 allegations made against him.
-
Bad behavior at Wellington County golf course causes thousands in damages
OPP are trying to identify four people who caused “extensive” damage to a golf course in southern Wellington County.
-
Four people hurt following two-vehicle collision in Kitchener
A two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 7/8 off-ramp in Kitchener has resulted in four people getting injured.
Windsor
-
12 people displaced following fire in Windsor
Crews were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and was declared under control just before 1 a.m.
-
Power out for thousands, watches and warnings come down in Windsor-Essex
Locations that could be impacted by this system include Amherstburg, LaSalle, McGregor, Colchester and Harrow.
-
Emergency responders attend serious collision involving motorcycle
Windsor police have closed Tecumseh Road East in both directions, between Clover and Banwell Roads, due to a serious collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.
Barrie
-
Fog advisory in effect for most of central Ontario
Fog is expected to make driving conditions hazardous across Central Ontario this morning.
-
Witnesses sought to multi-vehicle crash that killed Barrie woman, injured her baby and 3 others in construction zone on CR 124
Ontario police are canvassing for witnesses and video of a multi-vehicle collision in a construction zone in Melancthon on Tuesday that claimed a new mother's life and injured her baby and three others.
-
Barrie marks Ukrainian Independence Day as many learn of country's challenging past
A difficult part of Ukraine's past is on display outside the Barrie Public Library this week, coinciding with the marking of a positive part of the country's history.
Northern Ontario
-
-
3rd fatal ATV crash in the northeast kills another child
A 10-year-old girl from Barrie was killed after an ATV crash in northern Ontario, police say. She is the third child to die in the last month as a result of an ATV collision in the region.
-
Doctor had the right to drop Sault-area patient because of mom’s behaviour, board rules
A Sault-area specialist had the right to refuse to take on a patient because of the abusive behaviour of the patient’s mother, an appeals tribunal has ruled.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera in the first six months of 2023
One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras caught thousands of drivers speeding in the first six months of the year.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 25-27
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of August.
-
Dump truck driver blew 3x the legal limit after missing Hwy. 417 off-ramp, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck driver is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after the vehicle drove off the road in Ottawa's west end.
Toronto
-
Mississauga man behind Canadian self-harm websites linked to 88 deaths in the U.K.
The National Crime Agency in the U.K. has linked 88 deaths to Mississauga man Kenneth Law, who has been accused of selling poison and other tools for the express purpose of suicide.
-
Man dead, woman seriously injured in west-end Toronto shooting
A man is dead and a woman sustained serious injuries following a shooting in the city’s west end, Toronto paramedics say.
-
Man and woman in hospital with serious injuries after Christie Pits stabbing
A man and woman are in hospital after being stabbed at Christie Pits Park on Thursday evening.
Montreal
-
East Montreal: Another pedestrian struck
For the second time in two days, a pedestrian was hit by a car and severely injured in Montreal's east end. The 50-year-old man is in critical condition at the hospital.
-
International student forced to leave Montreal school because of Bill 96
A 16-year-old student is getting kicked out of her school, not because of anything she did wrong, but because of Quebec's language law, Bill 96.
-
'Just horrible': Montreal woman accused of illegally breeding cats, dogs, in unsanitary conditions
A woman in Montreal’s east end is accused of breeding cats and dogs in her apartment under appalling conditions. Animal rights activists and her landlord are denouncing how the animals were treated.
Atlantic
-
'It’s a very, very good thing': Replacement ferry raises spirits in eastern P.E.I.
A federal government announcement on Wednesday is now the talk of the town in eastern Prince Edward Island.
-
Heavy rain a risk for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
The last weekend of August is going to be a soggy one in the Maritimes.
-
Winnipeg
-
Former Clarion Hotel now being used as medical boarding home
What was once the Clarion Hotel near Polo Park is being transformed into a home away from home for Nunavut residents seeking health care in Winnipeg.
-
Man charged following fatal hit-and-run on Highway 59: Manitoba RCMP
A 66-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 75-year-old man on Highway 59 this spring.
-
The vintage Barbies being curated at the Manitoba Museum
The Manitoba Museum is cataloguing some vintage items that are suddenly becoming hot this summer.
Calgary
-
Forest Lawn encampment cleared, but bigger problems suggest fix only temporary
A large homeless encampment causing concern among Forest Lawn residents and business owners has been taken down.
-
Calgary police investigate daytime shooting at gas station
Calgary police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting.
-
Former Calgary couples' retirement dreams dashed after losing Shuswap home in wildfire
Julie and Kevin Matiowsky's home on the shore of Shuswap Lake is among thousands gutted by fast-moving wildfires in B.C. that have torn through the region in recent days.
Edmonton
-
New southwest Edmonton 'super express' bus route starts in September
Tens of thousands of people living in southwest Edmonton will soon have a quicker public transit option to the city's core.
-
'Important' 48 hours ahead for crews battling fire near Yellowknife
The next two days will be critical in the fight against a wildfire on the outskirts of Yellowknife, officials said in an update Thursday.
-
Police chase of SUV on Edmonton’s northside ends in arrest, charges
Edmonton police arrested and charged a man with numerous criminal offences following a vehicle chase Wednesday night on the city's northside.
Vancouver
-
First Nations 'shutting down' access to popular B.C. park until Sept. 30
Two B.C. First Nations say they are "shutting down the public access" to a popular provincial park on their traditional territories, and won't be reopening the area for more than a month.
-
B.C. lifting final wildfire-related travel restriction
A ban on booking vacation accommodations in West Kelowna will be rescinded at midnight, officially ending an emergency order issued by the B.C. government restricting travel to wildfire-ravaged areas.
-
Evacuees returning home in Kelowna, B.C., as remaining orders downgraded to alerts
All evacuation orders for properties in Kelowna, B.C., have been downgraded to alerts, officials announced Thursday afternoon.