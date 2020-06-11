LONDON, ONT. -- City crews are getting municipal pools and spray pads ready to open as of Friday as part of Phase 2 of Queen's Park's plan to reopen the province.

Spray pads will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We know that this announcement will put a smile on many young faces,” says Mayor Ed Holder in a news release.

“While we encourage families to use these facilities, parents must ensure that proper physical distancing is taking place at spray pads.”

More information about London's spray pads can be found here.

City spray pads will be checked and cleaned daily, staff will not be sanitizing all features or play areas.

This means users should wash or sanitize their hands before and after use.

The Gibbons Park spray pad will remain closed for repairs.

Meanwhile, city crews are working to reopen municipal pools as soon as possible along with some park washrooms but they will remain closed for now.

“While the Province announced that indoor and outdoor pools can reopen, there are several items we need to address before opening these facilities,” says Scott Stafford, managing director, Parks and Recreation in a release.

“The safety of residents and City staff is top of mind, and we will only open these facilities once we know we can do so safely.”

More services opening at UTRCA Conservation Areas

Meanwhile, the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) is opening day use washrooms at Fanshawe Conservation Area on Friday and Pittock Conservation Area in Woodstock on June 15.

Backcountry camping at Wildwood Conservation Area will commence June 22.

UTRCA officials will be discussing safety concerns to local health units regarding overnight camping.

UTRCA will provide an update announcement about overnight camping on June 16.

"We are phasing in more services at our conservation areas over the next few weeks while ensuring the safety of staff and visitors," said Jennifer Howley, UTRCA Conservation Areas Manager in a news release.

"We need people to continue to respect physical distancing and group size maximums."