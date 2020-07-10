LONDON, ONT. -- The City of London is offering free municipal parking in the downtown core this summer as a response to construction and COVID-19.

Starting Friday, each vehicle will be eligible to receive two hours of free parking per day at all municipal on-street parking meters and municipal lots.

Residents need to use the promotional code ‘B2B20’ on the HonkMobile app.

“The local businesses in our core area need an environment that allows them to thrive, and the current pandemic has made things less than ideal for local business owners,” says Mayor Ed Holder in a news release.

“Through this initiative, I hope to see Londoners taking advantage of the complimentary parking promotion to shop local in our community.”

