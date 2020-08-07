LONDON, ONT. -- Three individuals from Sarnia and one from Corunna have been charged in relation to a trafficking investigation.

Saria police searched a residence in the 100 block of Martin Street on Friday after receiving a warrant following an investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine.

At approximately 9 a.m. officers conducting the search located and arrested four individuals in relation to the investigation.

The search found the following items totalling a street value of $54,572:

Over half a kilogram of methamphetamine; a street value of $52,763

6.19 g of cocaine; a street value of $619

18 mg of hydromorphone; a street value of $40

2.3 g of fentanyl; a street value of $1,150

Police also seized $1,385 in cash during their search.

The individuals charged include:

A 34-year-old Sarnia man faces three counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession.

A 39-year-old Sarnia man faces three counts of drug trafficking, two counts of possession and breach of a court order.

A 34-year-old Sarnia woman faces three counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession.

A 31-year-old Corunna woman faces three counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession.

All were being held for a bail hearing.