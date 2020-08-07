Advertisement
Sarnia police seize $54K worth of drugs and $1K in cash
Sarnia police seized drugs with a street value of $54,572 and $1,385 in cash on Friday, August 7, 2020. (Source: Sarnia Police Service)
LONDON, ONT. -- Three individuals from Sarnia and one from Corunna have been charged in relation to a trafficking investigation.
Saria police searched a residence in the 100 block of Martin Street on Friday after receiving a warrant following an investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine.
At approximately 9 a.m. officers conducting the search located and arrested four individuals in relation to the investigation.
The search found the following items totalling a street value of $54,572:
- Over half a kilogram of methamphetamine; a street value of $52,763
- 6.19 g of cocaine; a street value of $619
- 18 mg of hydromorphone; a street value of $40
- 2.3 g of fentanyl; a street value of $1,150
Police also seized $1,385 in cash during their search.
The individuals charged include:
- A 34-year-old Sarnia man faces three counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession.
- A 39-year-old Sarnia man faces three counts of drug trafficking, two counts of possession and breach of a court order.
- A 34-year-old Sarnia woman faces three counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession.
- A 31-year-old Corunna woman faces three counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession.
All were being held for a bail hearing.