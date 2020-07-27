MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- OPP are hailing a cooperative investigation that has led to the seizure of drugs destined for communities in Grey, Bruce and Wellington counties.

The investigation, involving provincial police and Hanover police, led OPP to halt a vehicle on Side Road 5 in West Grey Township.

In that vehicle, police say they found more than a kilogram of methamphetamine and 336 oxycodone pills with an estimated combined value of $108,350, as well as cash and drug-related items.

As a result, a 45-year-old Hanover man and a 33-year-old West Grey man are each facing two counts of posession for the purpose of trafficking.

They are scheduled to appear in court in October.

A BIG thank-you to the investigators, case managers and arrest teams involved in this case who gathered the evidence and planned for the coordinated and safe arrests of these suspects. Our communities are safer today because of their work. Thank-you @OPPCommissioner. — Christopher Knoll (@ChiefKnoll) July 27, 2020