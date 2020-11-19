Advertisement
Pillar Community Innovation Awards handed out virtually Thursday night
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 9:02PM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 19, 2020 9:07PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- The 14th Annual Pillar Community Innovation Awards took place Thursday evening.
Their first interactive virtual event featured artistic flair in the form of a DJ to set the mood for the event.
The evening highlights award recipients in categories including Innovation, Leadership, Impact, Collaboration, and Community Choice.
The following received awards Thursday evening:
- Community Innovation: The Atrium Project
- Community Leadership: Arielle Kayabaga
- Community Impact: Dribbling down Barriers
- Community Collaboration: Free Rides for Essential Workers
- Community Choice: Andrew's Legacy
"While it is up to each of us to decide our role in shifting the broken systems that have brought us to this moment, I hope all of us here tonight walk away with renewed energy and focus to see what is possible," said Michelle Baldwin, executive director at Pillar Nonprofit Network in a statement.