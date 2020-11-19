LONDON, ONT. -- The 14th Annual Pillar Community Innovation Awards took place Thursday evening.

Their first interactive virtual event featured artistic flair in the form of a DJ to set the mood for the event.

The evening highlights award recipients in categories including Innovation, Leadership, Impact, Collaboration, and Community Choice.

The following received awards Thursday evening:

Community Innovation: The Atrium Project

The Atrium Project Community Leadership: Arielle Kayabaga

Arielle Kayabaga Community Impact: Dribbling down Barriers

Dribbling down Barriers Community Collaboration: Free Rides for Essential Workers

Free Rides for Essential Workers Community Choice: Andrew's Legacy

"While it is up to each of us to decide our role in shifting the broken systems that have brought us to this moment, I hope all of us here tonight walk away with renewed energy and focus to see what is possible," said Michelle Baldwin, executive director at Pillar Nonprofit Network in a statement.