LONDON, ONT -- The Pillar Nonprofit Network has released the nominees for their 2020 Community Innovation Awards and CTV London’s Mandi Fields is one of them.

She is a nominee in the leadership category.

Fields, CTV London's community relations manager, is being recognized for her organizational and volunteer work, including for an anti-bullying campaign and as co-founder of Tampon Tuesday.

Pillar says the awards are handed out to those working for a more engaged, vibrant and inclusive community.

There are awards in four categories: innovation, leadership, impact and collaboration.

The awards ceremony usually takes place at the London Convention Centre, but this year it will be a virtual presentation on Nov. 19.

More information can be found here.