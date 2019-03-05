

It's an event that started in London, Ont. in 2009 and has since been held across Canada on International Women's Day.

Founded by Mandi Fields, who works at Bell Media, which is the parent company of CTV London, Tampon Tuesday has now been running for 10 years.

In London, it's a monthly night for people to network, with high-profile speakers, and a box of menstrual products as the price of admission.

Those products are in turn donated to the London Food Bank, which distributes them to the 3,600 families that rely on its services.

In 2018, United Way Centraide got involved, joining other sponsors like Shoppers Drug Mart and Jack Astor's.

The mission - to help women across the country by holding Tampon Tuesday events to coordinate with International Women's Day.

This year, that date is Friday, March 8, and Tampon Tuesday events are being held this week and in the weeks to come.

Since its inception, tens of thousands of boxes of feminine hygiene products have been donated to food banks and other organizations that support women dealing with homelessness and poverty.

Find an event near you at: tampontuesday.com