Road work closing Highbury north of Highway 401 Tuesday
Published Monday, May 10, 2021 11:06AM EDT
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Highbury Avenue will be closed Tuesday from Hamilton Road to Highway 401 for infrastructure maintenance.
The City of London says closure will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and last until around 3 p.m.
Infrastructure and scheduled ditch work are being done along the road.
Traffic exiting Highway 401 to go north will continue at lowered speeds on Highbury to Bradley Avenue.
But drivers are advised to find alterate routes while the work is underway.