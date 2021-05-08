LONDON, ONT. -- Lane restrictions will begin Monday due to London Hydro relocating existing hydro utilities underground in preparation for the Wharncliffe Road South Improvements project.

The following restrictions will take place for approximately three weeks:

Wharncliffe Road South, from Horton Street to Becher Street

Stanley Street from Wharncliffe Road South to Perry Street

Commuters are advised to give themselves extra time as traffic will occupy a minimum of one lane in each direction on Wharncliffe Road South and Stanley Street.

Pedestrians should watch for signage to help with navigation through the closures and restrictions.

Access to businesses and residences will be made available.