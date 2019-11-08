LONDON, Ont. -- Richmond Street has been closed at the north end of downtown London for emergency track repairs, according to the city.

The City of London made the public service announcement on behalf of CP Rail late Friday morning.

The street is closed from Piccadilly Street to Mill Street for emergency CP Rail repairs.

Crews were rexpecting the road to be closed all day.

Sidewalks remain open so pedestrians can still get through but drivers are asked to find an alternate route.