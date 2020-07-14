LONDON, ONT -- A St. Thomas man is facing several charges in relation to sex offences.

St. Thomas Police said they have arrested a man for sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching in relation to an ongoing investigation.

The information released came in a daily media briefing released on Monday.

When asked about details regarding the investigation police said they would not be commenting further.

The man was arrested on July 10 and has been released pending a future court appearance.