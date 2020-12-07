MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two London residents are facing charges after police seized more than $32,000 in drugs in a search on Friday.

A warrant was executed at residence on Clayridge Way and Fairchild Crescent as well as on two vehicles.

As a result, London police seized:

327 grams of cocaine, valued at $32,700

three grams of methamphetamine

three Percocet tablets

approximately $10,000 in cash

brass knuckles

two digital scales

five cellular devices

The investigation has prompted charges against a 40-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from London, including:

possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

He is also facing an additional drug trafficking charge.

The woman was scheduled to appear in court Monday, while the man has a court date in Jan. 2021.