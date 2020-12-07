Advertisement
London police seize more than $40K in drugs and cash
Published Monday, December 7, 2020 1:06PM EST
Drugs and cash seized by London police are seen in this image released Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Source: London Police Service)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two London residents are facing charges after police seized more than $32,000 in drugs in a search on Friday.
A warrant was executed at residence on Clayridge Way and Fairchild Crescent as well as on two vehicles.
As a result, London police seized:
- 327 grams of cocaine, valued at $32,700
- three grams of methamphetamine
- three Percocet tablets
- approximately $10,000 in cash
- brass knuckles
- two digital scales
- five cellular devices
The investigation has prompted charges against a 40-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from London, including:
- possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
He is also facing an additional drug trafficking charge.
The woman was scheduled to appear in court Monday, while the man has a court date in Jan. 2021.